A restaurant has shut its doors just four months after opening in Lytham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Palm Bistro & Cocktail in Lytham town centre announced it was closing permanently and with immediate effect on Tuesday (October 3).

The restaurant in Dicconson Terrace, just off Lytham Green and the seafront, did not give a specific reason for the sudden closure, which reportedly came as a shock to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the owners did say “the impact of certain factors” – which occured ‘out of its control’ – had forced them to close the restaurant immediately.

Palm Lytham only opened at the beginning of June and its cocktails and brunch menu appeared to be a hit with customers, according to reviews.

However, in its latest hygiene inspection the restaurant was handed a rating of just 1 out of 5 after a visit from Fylde Council food safety officers.

It was told that ‘major improvement was necessary’, with inspectors disappointed by its standards of cleanliness, management of food safety and hygienic food handling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on Facebook, its owners said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of The Palm in Lytham, effective immediately.

Palm Bistro & Cocktail in Dicconson Terrance, Lytham announced it was closing permanently and with immediate effect on Tuesday (October 3).

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since our opening, The Palm has had the privilege of serving the beautiful town of Lytham with delicious food, cocktails and warm hospitality - however the impact of certain factors (that occurred out of our control from when we first opened our doors) was too great and despite our best efforts, we have made the sad choice to close our doors.

“We are immensely grateful for your support and we wish everyone our very best.”