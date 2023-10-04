Lytham cocktail and bistro restaurant Palm shuts its doors
Palm Bistro & Cocktail in Lytham town centre announced it was closing permanently and with immediate effect on Tuesday (October 3).
The restaurant in Dicconson Terrace, just off Lytham Green and the seafront, did not give a specific reason for the sudden closure, which reportedly came as a shock to staff.
But the owners did say “the impact of certain factors” – which occured ‘out of its control’ – had forced them to close the restaurant immediately.
Palm Lytham only opened at the beginning of June and its cocktails and brunch menu appeared to be a hit with customers, according to reviews.
However, in its latest hygiene inspection the restaurant was handed a rating of just 1 out of 5 after a visit from Fylde Council food safety officers.
It was told that ‘major improvement was necessary’, with inspectors disappointed by its standards of cleanliness, management of food safety and hygienic food handling.
Posting on Facebook, its owners said: “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of The Palm in Lytham, effective immediately.
“Since our opening, The Palm has had the privilege of serving the beautiful town of Lytham with delicious food, cocktails and warm hospitality - however the impact of certain factors (that occurred out of our control from when we first opened our doors) was too great and despite our best efforts, we have made the sad choice to close our doors.
“We are immensely grateful for your support and we wish everyone our very best.”
Palm Lytham was approached for further comment.