The traditional morning parade, starting at Station Road at 10.15am on Saturday, will feature colourful floats galore as well as a great array of giant puppets, stilt walkers and colourful costumes, many handmade by local people and following a theme of ‘Happy and Glorious’ in The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

After that, from 1pm, Lytham Hall’s grounds are the scene for the crowning of the new Rose Queen Beatrice Smith followed by a busy programme of entertainment which stretches into the evening.

Beatrice, who will succeed Aisha Berry in the role, is an 11-year-old pupil of Lytham CE Primary School who is due to switch to St Bede’s RC High School in September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lytham Club Day procession will start at 10.15am on Saturday and bring a glorious feast of colour to the town centre

She attends St Cuthbert’s Church and takes part in many activities there, having enjoyed being a Rainbow, Beaver and Brownie.

Among the afternoon performers will be fire eater Stacey Boyd, Lytham Academy of Performing Arts, the NW1 Acting Theatre School and the Lytham Shanty Crew, with a barn dance from 6pm.

Admission to the afternoon entertainment at Lytham Hall is £2.50 per adult, with children free and free bus service will operate to the hall from inside the main gate.

Lytham rose queen-elect Beatrice Smith. Picture: Roger Moore.

The traditional Club Day Fair is back this year to its old location on the ‘triangle’ at the western end of The Green next to Seafield Road. It will start at 1pm on Club Day as well as being on Thursday, Friday and Monday evenings and Sunday afternoon.

Club Day weekend will be capped by a Songs of Praise performance by the Lytham Community Choir in the Hall grounds on Sunday evening.

Andrea Swindlehurst, chairman of the Lytham Club Day committee, said: “It will be so good to be back.