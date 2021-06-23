No Lytham Club Day but funfair is back

The Club Day committee has issued an invitation for townsfolk to get involved in a number of features being held virtually – and the popular funfair is happening even though it is all quiet as far as the traditional procession, crowning and afternoon celebrations are concerned.

Stanley John Cubbins, whose family has been bringing the fair to Lytham for the best part of a century, is delighted to be back – and is offering NHS workers free admission on production of the appropriate ID at tonight’s opening session.

“We love coming to Lytham and it was so sad to be missing last year,” he said. “It has been a long time quiet for us all but we were back in Garstang a few weeks ago and that went very well.

Cubbins funfair being set up in the shadow of the Windmill on Lytham Green

The fair is again at the section of Lytham Green close to the Windmill it moved to as work on the sea defences began.

It will be open Thursday and Friday evenings, as well as afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Club Day @Home features – which people can get involved in via social media – will include a best decorated front garden competition, with pictures uploaded to the Club Day Facebook site. Selfie frames have also been issued so pictures of celebrations at home can be submitted.

The fair will be on The Green from Thursday to Sunday

Rose Queen Aisha Berry will lay a wreath at the war memorial at 11am on Saturday.

