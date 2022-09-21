Lowther Pavilion bid for £5m from Arts Council to help fund refurbishment turned down

Fylde Council have also reaffirmed their continued support for the Lowther Pavilion, its Trust and their partnership after receiving notification that the Expression of Interest to Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund Round Three for the purpose of redeveloping Lowther has been unsuccessful.

The expression of interest had proposed plans to redevelop and modernise the Pavilion and its surrounding gardens with a £5m grant request.

The bid was considered by an Expert Advisory Panel comprised of representatives from the creative industries, cultural sector, and heritage sector but came back negative.

The planned new look for Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

The verdict said: “On balance, the Expert Advisory Panel viewed other projects as more likely to make a significant contribution to the aims and outcomes of this programme. Arts Council England is unable to give detailed feedback on behalf of the panel or engage in a discussion about why your proposal is not being taken forward at this time.”

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “While we are disappointed with the decision not to progress our proposal, we remain committed as a Council to supporting not just Lowther Pavilion but all of Fylde’s cultural and artistic treasures.

"We are proud of the outline proposal we made, and will continue to explore other such opportunities to enhance the cultural profile of the borough.”

Lowther Pavilion as it looks now.

Teresa Mallabone, chairman of the Lowther Trust, which manages the venue, said: “We are of course disappointed, but Lowther Trust will continue working to identify funds to ensure our plans progress as soon as possible.”

Plans have already been approved to redevelop and modernise the Pavilion and surrounding gardens and local fundraising efforts have already allowed the start of work on the £1.5m 150-seat community, education and studio space, intended as a community hub and space for Lowther’s Youth Theatre and Young Creatives programme..

The expression of interest sought to expand that and help realise the next stages of the plan, with two future phases aimed at including a new foyer, rooftop restaurant, cafe and exterior along with offices, community rooms and full disability access. Anticipated total cost is £6.7m.