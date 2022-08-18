First step taken in £5m bid to Arts Council to boost Lowther Pavilion redevelopment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first steps to obtain funding from Arts Council England’s Cultural Development Fund Round Three for the purpose of redeveloping the venue have been taken with a formal expression of interest.

It confirms a grant request of £5m – the maximum that can be asked for - into an overall project value estimated to be worth around £7m.

The expression of interest will be considered by an expert advisory panel at Arts Council England, which will make recommendations to the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, who makes the final decision.

The planned new look for Lowther Pavilion, Lytham

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: “Securing the future of the historic Pavilion is the task of a strong partnership between Lowther Trust, Fylde Council, the Pavilion management team, volunteers, and the Friends of Lowther Pavilion. As a council, we are privileged to be able to lead this project and help ensure the Pavilion can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Plans have already been approved to redevelop and modernise the Pavilion and surrounding gardens. Local fundraising efforts have already allowed the start of work on the 150-seat community, education and studio space and the expression of interest seeks to expand that and help realise the next stages of the plan.

Coun Michael Sayward, Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure chairman, said: “Lowther Pavilion is one of Fylde’s art and culture treasures. As a hub of community entertainment within Lowther Gardens, it attracts over 61,000 theatre goers, café users and thousands more through the numerous events and activities held every year, making it a vital and valued contributor to the local economy and cultural texture of the region.”

Teresa Mallabone, chairman of Lowther Trust, said: “We are delighted with the support from Fylde Council for the redevelopment plan. The project presents opportunities for people, both with training jobs and cultural endeavours. It will be a flagship development for the Fylde area.”

Fylde Council expects to hear the outcome of the expression of interest by September 19.