Look out for Santa Claus in Bispham tonight - and help boost Brian House Children's Hospice funds

The team behind the popular Santa Comes to Bispham have been spreading the Christmas cheer this year by taking their parade on tour.

It’s the third year the group of business folk from Wyre and Fylde Elves Behavin’ Badly and Wyre and Fylde Santa Tours have organised an impressive seasonal parade and fundraising raffle.

Thornton, Knott End, Preesall, Hambleton, Poulton and Garstang have already been covered and his grand finale comes in Bispham on Wednesday, December 21 from 6.30pm, when the parade sets off from Norbreck Road.

It will then travel the full distance of Norbreck Road to Norcliffe Avenue, to Beaufort Avenue and on to Red Bank Road, all the way down to the village for a singalong.

As in previous years, the event will support Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

One of the organisers, Karen Frost, said: “Santa Comes to Bispham has proven to be a great event for bringing the community together and spreading some Christmas cheer. It was born from the pandemic when people couldn’t take their children to see Father Christmas, and it’s just got bigger!

“We’re so excited that this year at being able to spread our festive joy even further by visiting other areas of the Fylde coast, which we hope has led to even more money going to our very worthy hospice.”

Last year’s event raised £5,754, bringing the total raised from Santa Comes to Bispham to nearly £9,000.

On top of guaranteed Christmas cheer, the parade features a disco truck playing all-time Christmas hits, Harry the Christmas Lorry and the Rola-Cola Truck and of course, the man in red himself.

Throughout the parade, Santa’s elves are on hand with collections buckets, though the mischievous Elves Behavin’ badly and The Grinch have threatened to try to spoil the fun.

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “Santa Comes to Bispham has become a huge event for the village.

"We are extremely grateful to have once again be chosen as their charity, and hope everyone taking part in a Santa Come To… parade has an excellent time.”

