More than 1,800 Santas took to the prom on Sunday for a dash which has raised £35,000 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Blackpool Santa Dash returned to the resort at the weekend, where participants were given a free Santa outfit for a 3km run, walk or jog up to promenade and back, all in the name of charity.

The event was full of festive cheer, and those hoping for a white Christmas were even treated to a spot of snow foam just before the race started.

Events Fundraiser, Danny Hickes said: “Santa Dash is a firm favourite on the Fylde coast, officially kick-starting the festive season for many people.

“It is always wonderful to see Blackpool’s famous promenade transformed into a sea of red as hundreds of Santas and many dogs take part in this event, all supporting the only children’s hospice on the Fylde coast.

“We are always so grateful to the incredible people who take part in their event and raise sponsorship so we can provide vital support to our area’s most fragile children and their families.

“Some of our Brian House families took part, and we know how much it meant to them to see so many people having fun while raising money for our charity – their lifeline.”

