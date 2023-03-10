Fredericks, on Victoria Road West, was launched by businessman John Prothero in 1989 after he previously ran a stall in Poulton’s Village Walks called Mr Fredericks.

After initially calling the shop by the same name, he shortened the title and the business went on to thrive for three decades.

However, Mr Prothero died in 2021, aged 73, after a three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Cleveleys menswear shop Fredericks has closed after more than 30 years of trade

The shop continued to trade with, with family members involved, but the business has posted a message on its Facebook page announcing that Fredericks, under its current ownership, has closed.

The message stated: “After 34 years of trading our doors are now closed.

"We’d like to thank everyone who has shopped with us throughout the years and we’d also like to say a special thank you to our fantastic members of staff, we certainly couldn’t have done it without them!

John Prothero, founder of Fredericks

“For those customers of ours wondering where they will now shop, you’ll be happy to know that Fredericks should soon continue with new ownership, so keep an eye on our social media pages for updates!”

During his time in the shop, Mr Prothero was a member of the Chamber of Trade, one of the organisers of Cleveleys Car Show, the Christmas Lights Switch-on and many more events over the years.

He was also involved in trying to tackle shoplifters in Cleveleys by coordinating a radio link 'Shop watch' scheme.

The Fredericks Facebook site has been inundated with messages from loyal customers since announcing the shop’s closure.