Last year's StayBlackpool trade show

Hoteliers group StayBlackpool is holding its annual trade show on Thursday March 16, between 10am and 4pm, at Olympia in the Winter Gardens.

Exhibitors will cover all areas of hospitality from linen and crockery supplies to hotel insurance cover, booking systems and fire protection.

There will also be information available about events and attractions in Blackpool for the coming season, as well as valuable money saving tips.

Claire Smith, president of StayBlackpool, said it was more important than ever for business owners to attend this year’s show.

She said: “We have had two really good seasons, but this year we are expecting things to be more challenging.

“This is due to a number of factors including that overseas holidays are back to normal for those people who are not affected by the cost of living crisis.

“On top of that we have to deal with the rising costs of everything from food to energy to staffing, and many businesses are still paying back their bounce back loans.

“And in the current economic climate, it’s very hard to put your prices up.

“So what we are hoping to do with this year’s trade show is to share lots of information under one roof about how to make savings, and how to ensure guests enjoy their stay in Blackpool so they keep coming back.

“We need to ensure our businesses run as efficiently and cost effectively as possible, so I would urge people to come along.”

More than 80 stands are expected at the show which is held each year to support Blackpool’s B&Bs, guesthouses, hotels, holiday apartments, cafes and restaurants in readiness for the season ahead.

StayBlackpool is collating money saving ideas

Turning off TVs in guests bedrooms when they are not in

Buying smaller capacity kettles for rooms

Checking energy ratings on new appliances such as fridges

Introducing pre-ordered breakfasts to save on food waste