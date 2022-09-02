Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament, which takes place at Fleetwood Town’s Poolfoot Farm training amenity tomorrow (Saturday September 3), will raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities UK.

This independent charity provides a free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with sick children in hospitals across the UK.

The football tournament was organised by Currys staff members after Wirral employee Dave McFerran needed the charity’s help following the premature birth of his youngest son, baby Stanley.

Little Stanley McFerran has inspired a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stanley was born on May 14 2021, at just 31 weeks old, and was rushed straight to Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Wirral Women and Children’s Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator.

The McFerran family – Dave, wife Emily and their three other children, was able to keep close to baby Stanley for five weeks during his care thanks to being able to stay at Ronald McDonald House Arrowe Park.

So Dave decided to involve his Currys colleagues to give back to the service that provided support during their time of need.

Little Stanley McFerran is now 15 months old and doing well

The support from his colleagues has snowballed into the whole region getting involved, with the aim of raising £20,000 by the end of the year.

Dave said: “When Stanley was born prematurely, we were worried sick.

"Instead of being in that lovely newborn bubble, we found ourselves faced with the prospect of travelling miles to visit him every day.

"Ronald McDonald House Arrowe Park enabled the whole family to stay close to Stanley, not just saving on travel costs, but make a traumatic experience come with lovely memories of support too, in a home away from home.

Dave and Emily McFerran with little Stanley

"The relief we felt that day will stay with us forever, knowing that Stanley was just steps away.”

Stanley is now 15 months old and doing well.

The Currys Charity Football Day – in aid of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK – kicks off at 3pm and will see many activities take place, ranging from a football match, a family raffle, live entertainment and a children’s play area.

Entry is free but attendees will be encouraged to donate via collection buckets, or via a QR code.