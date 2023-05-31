Linda stopped by at The Studio on Fleetwood Road North, to ‘cut the ribbon’ and welcome members into the new space.

In a heartwarming video, the 64-year-old singer jokes with slimmers at the group saying 'don't pretend you want to be here' and offers words of encouragement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After opening the doors, the Nolan sister greeted individual members and said ‘I think they all look fabulous’.

Linda Nolan with Debbie Marr and Jacqueline Rhodes at the launch of a new Slimming World club in Cleveleys

Linda told the Gazette that [cancer] is ‘scary’ but that 'everything’s nicer when the sun shines'.

She said: “It’s hard to get your head around. I’m doing the best I can, the weather’s gorgeous so that makes me smile.

Linda was told by doctors earlier this year that she had two sizeable masses surrounded by smaller ones on her MRI image, nearly 20 years after she was first diagnosed with cancer.

Linda Nolan with her friend Debbie Marr at the launch of a new Slimming World club in Cleveleys

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has been taking a ‘wonder drug’ called Tucatinib, which she hopes will give her ‘more time’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda added: “I just keep taking the tablets and doing what I’m told...some of the time’.

The Blackpool based celebrity attended the launch to support her ‘dear friend’, Debbie Marr, who also runs Hug In A Bag – a breast cancer charity for which Linda is a patron.

“She’s put her heart and soul into this, she’s done so well so I’m here to support her on her opening day. A lot of hard work has gone into it, it hasn’t just happened overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad