The new information and support centre is based at the Fleetwood Community Hub, in the former Fleetwood Hospital building on Bold Street, and has been hailed as a vital amenity for cancer patients and their loved ones.

With a similar Macmillan centre already operating at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, the new centre will serve patients in Wyre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda, 64, has endured her own experience with the disease, being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and then having to endure chemotherapy as the condition spread.

Linda Nolan opens the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Fleetwood Hospital. She is pictured with Macmillan officer Julie Summers and manager Helen Bright.

Earlier this year the singer, a member of famous family music group the Nolan Sisters, announced it had spread to her brain and she was undergoing radio therapy.

Other family members have been affected by cancer too, with sister Anne going through her own cancer battle, while Bernie tragically died in 2013, aged just 52, after a brave three year battle with the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like its Blackpool counterpart, which has already supported Linda, the new Fleetwood centre will offer a range of practical, emotional and financial support to cancer patients and their families.

Linda Nolan opens the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Fleetwood Hospital. The team from Blackpool Macmillan.

Linda said: “I was obviously delighted to be able to open this centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Financially the service has been a Godsend, it’s a hard enough time as it is, so to have that support is amazing.

"You’re going through the worst time of your life, you can’t work because you’re sick, so you’re trying to sort out benefits, you have debts – how are you going to live?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All that seems insurmountable and then someone says they can help you.

Linda Nolan opens the Macmillan Information and Support Centre at Fleetwood Hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn’t have survived without it so I’m thrilled to be able to open this one – and get my name on a plaque on the wall!”

The centre has been set up by Macmillan in partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with support from leisure and shopping outlet Affinity, Fleetwood Trust, Healthier Fleetwood and the local branch of the charity Hug in a Bag.