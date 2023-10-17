Another new stage of Wyre Council’s £40m coastal defence scheme is set to get underway at Fleetwood next month.

It will see a new storage compound created in the open space opposite Fleetwood Sea Cadets Base on Princes Way – but fears of road closures or impact on the nearby car park have been allayed by Wyre.

It is the latest, northern section of Phase 2 of the Wyre Beach Management Scheme, which started early in July 2023 and has seen construction of rock groynes and concrete ramps taking place between Wyre’s boundary with Blackpool and Rossall School.

A works compound is to be created on land opposite Fleetwood Sea Cadet Base.

The latest Fleetwood stage will take place between the golf course and marine lake, starting with the site compound being built.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “This will be a storage area for plant and materials and site offices for the duration of the works and will start next month, on November 10.

"Lancashire County Council will be constructing the entrance and exit to the site from the road from Monday October 23 2023.

“The car park adjacent to The Cabin will remain open to the public at all times as will the public footpath along the edge of the golf course.

"However, access through the dunes behind the playground will be closed during working hours.

"Once the site compound is complete which is expected to be towards the end of March 2024, works will begin on the beach and will continue until summer 2025 when work will return to the southern section of the scheme.”

The first phase of the Wyre Beach Management Scheme, which aims to reduce the risk of coastal erosion and tidal flooding to over 11,000 properties and infrastructure within Wyre, began in September last year.

The project is funded by the Government’s Department for Entrainment, Food and Rural Affairs to help tackle flooding in the country.