Heavy traffic was building after emergency services were called to a car crash near the roundabout at Morrisons in Cleveleys.

Two cars were involved in a collision at the exit of Morrisons car park in Amounderness Way at around 6.15pm on Monday (October 16).

Two fire engines attended the scene, with crews helping to free casualties from the vehicles and clear the scene.

Police were also called to the incident to help manage the traffic flow.

Two cars were involved in a collision near the exit of Morrisons car park in Cleveleys (Credit: Google)

Congestion was building on Amounderness Way following the collision while emergency services worked at the scene.