A fun new conkers contest is being staged in a popular Over Wyre pub this weekend and there are a few final places left.

The inaugural ‘Bourne Arms Knott End and Preesall World’ Conker Championships take place on Saturday (October 21), beginning at 6pm.

Organiser Stuart Ward, who runs the Bourne Arms pub, on Bourne May Road in Knott End, says he wanted to bring back the traditional game after reminiscing with regulars about childhood pastimes.

All funds raised from the competition, which costs £5 to enter, will go towards Stuart’s chosen charity, Help For Heroes, which assists wounded ex-service people in a variety of ways.

Ex-serviceman Stuart, 62, who served with the Queen’s Lancashire Regiment, said: “We need 32 entrants and so far we have 25.

"By the weekend I’m confident we’ll have enough.

"Our youngest competitor is 12 and we have gent who is close to 80 – and every age in between, both ladies and gentlemen.

"People think it’s a great laugh and I think we all need cheering up.”