Lucy Willacy-Brown was so bubbly and popular at Larkholme Primary School that her unexpected death in September 2020 was "like a light going out" at the school, one staff member said.

Although Lucy was born with spina bifida and had a number of related health issues, staff say she never let it hold her back and her death from complications came as a total shock to everyone.

Lucy’s unexpected passing inspired staff, pupils and parents from the Windermere Avenue school to raise funds for an amenity which would benefit pupils for years to come, but which would also serve as a memorial to such a popular character.

Opening of new play area at Larkholme Primary School in memory of Lucy Willacy-Brown. Pictured are former headteacher David Fann with Nikki Willacy and Alesha and Katie Willacy.

They set themselves the steep challenge of raising £30,000 and, thanks to tireless fundraising endeavours – and massive support from the community – they achieved their aim.

Poignantly, Lucy’s class mates, who knew her so well, helped design the amenity.

On Wednesday (February 22) the garden was unveiled by ex-head teacher David Fann, who led the school when Lucy was a pupil there, with Lucy’s mum Nikki Willacy cutting the ribbon with Lucy’s sisters Alesha (eight) and 14 year old Katie.

Lucy Willacy-Brown tragically died aged just eight, but her bubbly personality inspired Larkholme Primary School

A huge crowd of supporters were also at the opening.

Mr Fann said: “The school took the decision, along with the parents, to try and and collect money to make a play area in memory of Lucy.

"Lucy was a remarkable young lady, she was an outgoing girl who loved drama and dance and so we built this area with her in mind.

"It’s got a stage and lots of area for roll play, which is what Lucy loved and enjoyed.”

These wooden teepees are a key part of the new play area at Larkholme Primary School in memory of Lucy Willacy-Brown

There are also wooden teepees for the children to sit and chat together, a mud kitchen area and planters filled with daffodils which will come up each spring to give the school a sea of yellow.

Lucy’s mum Nikki, 31, who supported the venture with her partner Barry Shaw, said: “It’s been a long time coming but we made it, and it just shows how much the local community was involved – without their help it would have taken a lot longer.

“The garden is brilliant, it’s a lot better than I expected, and I’m glad that Lucy’s class mates have been able to enjoy it before they leave this school for good at the end of summer.”

Among the many fundraisers were pupil Jamie Hay’s effort in raising £1,156 by cycling from Fleetwood beach to Cleveleys beach and back every day one month, and Bobby Casson raised £600 by cycling from Fleetwood to Starr Gate and back.

Inside one of the wooden teepees in the new play area at Larkholme Primary School in memory of Lucy Willacy-Brown

There was a moneyspinning Larkholme’s Got Talent night at Fleetwood’s North Euston Hotel, and a kind donation of a hand-built rocking horse made by ex-serviceman Kevin Gray, which was then auctioned off.

The children and staff at Larkholme also participated in a ‘yellow day’ where everyone came dressed in Lucy’s favourite colour to raise £367.

Larlkholme staff member Sam Gardner, who played a key role coordinating the fundraising campaign, said: "We are really grateful for the amazing support in the community, and we’re delighted to have achieved our aim in memory of Lucy.”

