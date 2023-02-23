It's never too late as Ann and Harry marry after a 60-year friendship
A couple have married after a 60-year friendship – on the bride’s 80th birthday.
Ann Stott and Harry Copnall tied the knot at the Glendower Hotel in St Annes, weeks after a move to Lytham which saw Ann returning to the roots of her formative years.
She worked in the advertising department of The Gazette as a young woman before taking up a job as a hostess on the Standerwick coach service between Blackpool and London.
It was while working on those trips that she met Harry, a bandsman in the Irish Guards at the time, and they always kept in touch through the decades, despite going on to live separate lives.
While Harry’s wife died 25 years ago, Ann lost her partner eight years ago and the lingering friendship developed into a marriage date set to coincide with Ann’s landmark birthday. “It was a wonderful day,” said Ann, whose parents ran a boarding house while she was growing up in Blackpool.
"Harry and I always kept in touch and I’m so happy to marry him.
Harry, 84, said: “Ann only looks half her age and could well pass as a glamorous film star."
After her coach hostess work, Ann took a job flying out of Blackpool airport as cabin crew with British United Airways prior to joining Britannia Airways.
"It’s a long time ago but I have really fond memories of working at The Gazette.
"Although I lived away for so many years, I have always loved the Fylde coast and made a point of returning to visit as often as possible. It is marvellous to settle in Lytham and we are very happy.”