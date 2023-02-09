The iconic building on Blackpool’s seafront will open its doors to the public, so potential couples can see the spruced-up rooms for themselves.

The unique celebration rooms have undergone renovations with new seating and colours to complement any ceremony perfectly.

Each room has its own specific feel and distinct personality, and both provide unrivalled photographic opportunities.

Tower View Room at The Wedding Chapel

What are the celebration rooms like in The Wedding Chapel?

The refurbished Tower View Room holds up to 60 guests and features a magnificent large window looking out towards the iconic Blackpool Tower.

Alternatively, couples can book the updated Sea View Room, which holds up to 10 guests and caters for those looking for a more intimate ceremony. This setting provides views over glorious beaches and miles of sea and sand.

The building is also home to the town’s Tourist Information Centre and the Beach House bistro and bar.

Wedding Chapel sea view

What will happen on the wedding venue open day?

On the open day, members of the public will be able to have a tour of the venue and meet with the team of highly professional ceremonies officers.

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Life Events, said: “The open day will provide the perfect opportunity for couples to have a look round and have a chat with our friendly team of registrars.

“As one of the UK’s most unique ceremony venues, the Wedding Chapel offers an experience like no other so why not come along on the open day and explore all it has to offer? Bookings are not required, and everyone is welcome to attend.

“Our team are also able to take viewings by appointment so don’t worry if you’re unable to make the date. Get in touch and we will guide you through the process every step of the way.”

When can we look around the chapel?

The open day will be held on Sunday 19 February from 10am – 3pm.