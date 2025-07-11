Lancashire's Zoe Ball teams up with Jo Whiley for a brand new podcast series

The Lancastrian Radio 2 star Zoe Ball has joined forces with colleague Jo Whiley for a brand new podcast series.

Blackpool born Zoe and fellow radio DJ and television presenter Jo this week revealed that they are launching a new podcast called ‘Dig It’.

The news was announced by the podcasts own’s Instagram account, which has garenered over 3000 followers in 24 hours.

Posting yesterday, @digitpod shared a promotional image of Zoe and Jo looked very pleased alongside the caption: “DIG IT! Our new podcast where @jowhiley and @zoetheball lift the lid on the messy, everyday reality of trying to live well. We’ll be swapping the studio for the sofa to catch up on everything from family life and home improvements to health, ageing and gardening.

“Join us every Monday and Wednesday on all podcast platforms. You can watch full episodes on YouTube and Spotify.Follow the podcast to never miss an episode.

“Episode 1 coming Wednesday 16th July! 🎉🎙️🌻”

Zoe Ball (left) and Jo Whiley (right) are the cohosts of a new podcast called Dig It. | Getty

Speaking to Deadline ahead of the official podcast announcement, Zoe, 54, said: “I’m so super-excited to dive into the world of podcasting with my girl Jo, I’ve got so much love and respect for her – she’s been a true lifeline.

“Our friendship goes back 30 years, to our days on The Word and The Big Breakfast. We’ve grown up together, personally and professionally, along with our listeners.

“The show is what happens when two mates – who are constantly mistaken for each other – hit record on their regular catch-ups and talk life, unfiltered and full volume. We’re chatting about our week, wild kids, ageing, what’s for dinner, digging – literally, music obsessions, grief and everything in between. No scripts, no gloss, just real talk, real laughs and a bit of beautiful mayhem. We’ll be answering your questions too, so buckle up. It’s going to be a blast.”

Jo, 60, also told Deadline: ““I’ve been part of some amazing duos over the years, but I’m not sure any will quite compare to this new adventure.

“Starting a podcast with one of my oldest broadcasting friends – and let’s face it, doppelgänger – Zoe, is so exciting.

“The show will open a world of conversation on topics we don’t normally discuss on air and, importantly, will bring us much closer to the listeners and fans who have made our careers so special over the last 30 years.”

Following the official announcement, digitpod also shared a teaser clip from the first episode to their Instagram page.

In the clip, the pair share some of the outrageous podcast names they had eliminated and Jo tries to convince Zoe to do a triathalon to which the Blackpool star replies “I’d rather pull my own wisdom teeth out.”

This new post also revealed that Monday episodes will be a Q&A session in which listeners can ask them anything.

You can head to the digitpod Instagram page to ask your question in the comments.