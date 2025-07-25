Lancashire's Tyson Fury lets slip about a brand new documentary

Lancashire boxer Tyson Fury has revealed for the first time he is filming a new documentary.

Morecambe based Tyson is best known for being a champion boxer but he is also a very busy family man - himself and wife Paris having an impressive seven children.

Tyson’s busy personal and professional life, as well as his showmanship personality, unsuprisingly led to him and his family becoming the stars of their own Netflix show back in 2023.

Called ‘At Home with the Furys’, it following the Fury clan’s life and proved popular with viewers - racking up 10.8 million viewers in total.

Back in May, Netflix announced it had officially renewed the series, posting on X that post-production had started for ‘At Home with the Furys Season 2’ with filming expected in both Morecmabe and Monaco.

Little more has been revealed about the programme but in a new video shared to Instagam this week, Tyson revealed that filming was still ongoing and issued a suspected release date.

More interesting than that, in the video, the Gypsy King let slip to his 6.7 followers that he was also filming an entirely new programme - also set to be released around the same time.

Tyson Fury as Manager of England during Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford on June 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Whilst walking through his Lancashire home, Tyson said: “I tell you what, the old Netflix documentaries and reality shows are difficult to be fair.

“I’ve been three or four days with Netflix at our home with ‘The Fury’s’ filming then I spent the next couple of days filming ‘Tyson Fury The Documentary’.

“All’s being released next year.”

There has been no talk off a separate documentary being made just about Tyson before.

If we take the Gypsy King at his word, his Instagram story can therefore be taken as the new documentarie’s first unofficial announcment.

Elaborating further on what the public can expect, Tyson continuned: ““I look forward to letting you all see how the GK does on a daily life and this life of Tyson Fury, the man, the myth, the legend and the beast is going to be epic so stay tuned and don’t forget to watch it on Netflix guys, coming soon.

“All the best, peace out, it’s off to the gym now to live the best life and the best life for me is training, working out and enjoying every single second.

“See you soon.”

Netflix has been approached about a potential Tyson Fury documentary and they have said they will get back to us so watch this space!