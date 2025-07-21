Lancashire's Tyson Fury announces end of his retirement following Usyk vs Dubois

Lancashire boxing star Tyson Fury has revealed he’s coming out of retirement yet again...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe based Tyson Fury has thrown his hat in the ring to fight new undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for a third time - despite being a retiree!

Former WBC-belt holder Fury was at BOXPARK Wembley on Saturday afternoon but did not stick around to watch Usyk dismantle fellow British boxer Daniel Dubois in scintillating fashion at the national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usyk's brutal fifth-round stoppage of Dubois made him undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time after he initially won all the belts against Fury last May in Riyadh before he was forced to vacate his IBF title.

Fury went into retirement after he tasted a second defeat to Usyk on a split decision last December but signalled his intentions to return earlier this month and in the early hours of Sunday morning he served notice to the undefeated Ukrainian.

Tyson Fury as Manager of England during Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford on June 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Following the fight, the 36-year-old 'Gypsy King' shared a video of himself running on his Instagram page in which he said: "Massive shout out to Oleksandr Usyk .

"He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois , a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear, so congratulations to both men but Oleksandr Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did it twice before and the world knows it. I have been f***** good and proper.

"I took it like a man and here is me, not f****** around at some boxing match, I am out on the road running.

"I am running tonight. I came home, I did my job and I got myself back and I am the man.

"I am the f****** spartan and no matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights. Guaranteed, 100 per cent. There is only one man. GK (Gypsy King) all day every day. Get up!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few hours later, Tyson posted another video to his Instagram which further clarified his intentions to fight Usyk again.

Sitting in the gym, the father of seven told his 6.7 million Instagram followers: “After watching the boxing last night and refelcting on the situation, you know you got AJ boxed Daniel Dubois recently and got ironed out, knocked out five times, flattened, and Dubois was on a great run- three knockouts in a row including Joshua, Hrgović and Miller - and he goes in there [against Usyk] and gets absolutely plastered, iced out by Usyk.

“So it just shows. ‘Oh the big fight’s Tyson Fury asnd AJ’ - AJ got ironed out by Dubois, properly, and Usyk’s just orned out Dubois, so it’s quite pointless. The only man who’s been able to beat this f***** [Usyk] is myself and been ripped off so I’m not sure what’s going on but you know what it is, GK all day every day, f****** still the top dog, still the top G. Beat him twice now and I’ll do it again, Wembley here I come. Three times, get up!”

Queensberry chief Frank Warren , Fury's promoter, acknowledged a third fight with Usyk would be "big" but reiterated WBO mandatory Joseph Parker is next in line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tyson has made it very clear to me he would love to fight at Wembley and would love do that fight. And it would be a big fight, I am quite sure of it," Warren admitted.

"As a fan, I would like to see the Joe Parker fight. Joe deserves it, he is on a run himself similar to what Daniel was on and that is the fight that has been ordered.

"One way or another it will either happen or Joe will fight for the vacant title."