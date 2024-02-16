Watch more of our videos on Shots!

34-year-old Jordan, who is from Burnley but moved to Preston when he was 11, has been a presenter on BBC Radio 1 for ten years and has grown to become one of the station's most popular characters.

The former Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston College pupil started his career on Preston's Rock FM before joining Radio 1 in 2014. Jordan has hosted the 'Driving Home' show between 3:30pm and 6:00pm Monday-Thursday with Vick Hope since 2021 but the BBC have today announced that Jordan will be leaving the station after ten years.

Jordan North, pictured in 2023, is set to leave BBC Radio 1 after 10 years. Credit: Getty

In a tweet shared this morning, the BBC Radio 1 press office wrote: "Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North. "Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. "Thank you for everything [heart emoji".

BBC news has since revealed that Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing will replace Jordan on Radio 1's drive time show, taking over from March 4. Jamie previously presented a Radio 1 programme with Matt Edmondson during Mollie King's maternity leave, his first show airing on October 28 2022.

Commenting on his new position, Jamie said: "I've loved every minute that I've been on air with Radio 1 in recent years, so to be joining Vick on Drivetime is just incredible.

"I'm beyond excited to get started and keep listeners company on their journeys home."

He also previously co-hosted the Radio 1 podcast 6 Degrees from Jamie and Spencer and also presents the NewlyWeds podcast alongside his wife Sophie Habboo.

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing attend the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" on February 15. Credit: Getty

The head of Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, told the BBC that "young audiences have loved" Jamie and "his infectious energy and love for music and culture will bring an exciting new element to Drivetime."

Aled added that Jordan has been "an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1, and I'm so proud of his journey with us".

"He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley."