Lancashire TV star Steve Pemberton announces new Inside No. 9 project

Lancashire TV star Steve Pemberton has announced a new Inside No. 9 project is set to be released this weekend.

Actor, comedian, director and writer Steve, who was born in Blackburn but raised in Chorley, is perhaps best known for his television work alongside fellow creative Reece Shearsmith.

Together the pair wrote and starred in The League of Gentlemem (1999-2002 and again in 2017), Psychoville (2009-2011) and most recently Inside No.9 which premiered in 2014 and saw it’s ninth, and final, series air during the summer.

Although it was widely believed that Inside No.9 would never grace our screens again, it has this week been revealed that is not the case.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday, Steve, 57, shared a promotional poster of an Inside No. 9 episode called ‘The Party’s Over’ which featured an air date of this Sunday.

In the tweet, Steve also wrote: “22/12/24 bbc2 at 9pm! Unfortunately the party’s over. Fortunately the play starts in January!”

The replies to Steve’s tweet were full with messages along the lines of “What is this?” as the latest project comes as news to many of us.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton being interviewed about their new Inside No. 9 project. Credit: BBC/Red Studios | BBC/Red Studios

What can we expect from the show?

In its listings the BBC simply said: “The door may have also closed on Inside No.9, but there’s still time to venture behind the scenes with Inside No.9 The Party's Over.”

As suggested in that listing, The Party’s Over is a documentary which tracks Steve and Reece as they shoot and film the final ever season if Inside No.9 which aired

According to RadioTimes, the documentary features footage that Steve and Reece filmed of each other from their phones whilst film crews were also given access to all areas of their production, including the writers' room, rehearsals, props department and sets.

The show's production team and cast then appear in interviews to talk about the scripts, why they signed up for an appearance on Inside No. 9, and their favourite moments from filming.

Steve and Reece also open up abut their past decade of work as a comedic duo, including revealing the secrets to their dark comedy and unique partnership.

Inside No. 9: The Party's Over will air on BBC Two at 9pm on Sunday, December 22.

It will also be available on iPlayer.

The full nine series of Inside No.9 are also available on BBC Iplayer currently.