Various stars from across Lancashire dazzled the crowds earlier this week as they attended the annual Pride of Britain Awards.

The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 took place on Monday evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and it celebrated the extraordinary accomplishments of unsung heroes who have made a big difference to society.

As well as the many unsung heroes of our country in attendance were celebrities invited to enjoy the occasion too, including a handful from Lancashire, take a look below:

Christine McGuinness

Christine McGuinness at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Blackpool born model turned TV personality Chirstine McGuinness looked to be the belle of the ball at this week’s awards.

The 36-year-old mum of three wore a Cinderella-esque silver ball gown with frill detail and corset style top to the Pride of Britain ceremony

Christine shared a video of herself in the dress with her 73k Instagram followers and captioned it: “Celebrating 25 years @prideobritain [heart emoji].”

Ranvir Singh

Ranvir Singh at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

TV presenter Ranvir Singh from Preston looked very glamorous in a smart black jumpsuit with blue frilled trim.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 47, was at the awards with her colleagues including Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Richard Madeley and Laura Tobin.

Taking to Instagram, mum of one Ranvir shared a clip of Pride of Britiain award winner Jacob Newson on the red carpet and said: “What a privilege to present 10 yr old Jacob Newson his Young Fundraiser of the Year Gmb award at @prideofbritain last night. An unbelievable night of joyful and inspiring winners! Watch the show on Thursday eitv @itvxofficial at 8pm.”

Ranvir then re shared a post about Manny Singh Kang winning the ITV Fundraiser of the Year award and wrote: “Absolute apna hero-great to say Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa to this legend backstage”.

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki Sanderson (pictured right with Anthony Quinlan) at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Dave Nelson | Dave Nelson

Fleetwood born actress Nikki Sanderson attended the awards in a gliterring gold dress alongisde her partner, actor Anthony Quinlan.

Posting on Instagram, 40-year old Nikki said: “Last night was simply incredible @prideofbritain

“I was in awe of the amazing people who were so deserving of the awards they received. It was an honour to be there to support them and humbling to be in their presence

“Happy 25th Birthday @prideofbritain, here's to 25 years of recognising inspiring people for the wonderful things they do, and here's to many more years ahead”

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin Su at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Reality star Ekin Su Cülcüloğlu, who used to live in Preston whilst studying at UCLan, dazzled in a mesmerising hooded orange dress.

The 30-year-old shared various images and clips from the night with her 4 million Instagram followers.

In the caption to her main post, Ekin wrote: “Pride of Britain [Union Jack emoji] a touching evening of proud heroes [clapping/praying emoji]

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Former Westhoughton pupil Helen Flanagan was the picture of pretty in pink at the awards last night.

The 34-year-old actress and mum of three wore a bright pink strapless ball gown with matching earrings.

Posting on Instagram, Helen told her 1.1 million followers :“Such a lovely night last night @prideofbritain it was an honour to be invited and hear such inspiring touching stories @dailymirror @itv congratulations to all the winners.”

Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway at the Pride of Britain Awards 2024. Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Although not from Lancashire herself, Kate Gallaway who was married to her later Chorley husband for x years was also in attendance.

Sharing a video of herself with her Good Morning Britain colleagues at the awards, Kate wrote on Instagram: “What a wonderful evening it was last night @prideofbritain - you are so going to love watching it on @itv on #Thursday . #moving #inspirational #humbling. Oh and a whole bunch of silliness!”