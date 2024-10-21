Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jason Donovan is making a much anticipated return to one of his most famous roles: playing Frank-N-Furter in Richard O’Brien’s iconic musical, The Rocky Horror Show.

Having first played the role back in 1998, when he read there was to be a 50th anniversary production of Rocky Horror, he emailed producer Howard Panter to say he’d love to be involved.

Flash forward to now and Jason’s wishes have come true: the production has already ran in Australia and is now part way through a UK tour, coming to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens between November 18-23.

Take a look at what the star had to say about the show before its arrival in Blackpool below...

Australian superstar is performing in Rocky Horror Show at the Winter Gardens in November. | Getty and submit

Why are you returning to the role?

Jason said: “In a nutshell, I’m a fan. I love the show; I love the music; I love the character. I was touring my own show about five years ago and included ‘Sweet Transvestite’ from Rocky as a key moment in my musical career. It went down a storm.”

How does it feel to be tackling the role again over 25 years later?

The former Neighbours’ star replied: “I don’t feel uncomfortable, playing Frank at 56 – and, of course, I have personal reasons for being grateful to the show.”

What personal reasons?

Well the stage manager on that late 90s touring production was a young woman called Angela Malloch with Jason saying: “I’d be backstage waiting to go on and I’d get chatting to Ange.”

The blossoming friendship turned into romance and although it ended, shortly afterwards, Angela found out she was pregnant and she gave Jason an ultimatum.

Jason explained: “If the relationship had any chance of working, she told me, and if I was going to have any involvement in the life of our child, I would have to give up the self-indulgent hedonistic lifestyle of the 90s and take greater control of my life. And I did.”

It was a major turning point in his life and the beginning of a relationship – the couple finally married in 2008 and now have three children: 24-year-old actress Jemma, 23-year-old TV producer Zac and Molly, 13.

You’ve gone on to play so many iconic stage roles so why does Dr Frank-N-Furter occupy a special place in your heart?

Jason said: “One of the reasons I love Rocky is because it’s a short show.It says everything it needs to say and nothing more. There’s no unnecessary padding. It means nobody gets bored and you leave them wanting more.”

Jason Donovan (C) attends the photocall for Richard O'Brien's "Rocky Horror Show" at the Dominion Theatre on September 10, 2024 in London, England. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

How do you find climbing into those fishnet stockings and high heels seven times a week?

He answered: “In many ways, very easy, I put on the costume and there’s Frank all over again. I’m in touch with my feminine side but I come from a masculine sensibility. The character embraces both sides of me: a strength and a vulnerability as well as danger and denial.

“Look, I come to the role as an actor. I always dreamed of fronting a rock band and this is about as close as I’ve got. When I put on those high heels, I become that rock ‘n’ roll star. It makes me feel powerful, tall, in charge.

“And audiences love it. As I look out from the stage, I see a beautiful landscape of people wearing outrageous costumes. It’s not hard to see why: in many ways, Rocky is panto for adults. The costumes are just as much a part of the show as the characters and the music.”

Jason showing off one of his costumes. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

How are you coping with the physical toll of the show?

The father of three said: “I spend a lot more time in physio these days, something I’ve put in as an appendix in my contract! I’m in my mid-50s. I’m aware of having to look after myself.”

So you must work out a lot?

Jason answered: “Yes, but not obsessively so. Mental health and physical fitness go hand-in-hand for me. This life is a long journey, you hope. My dad gave me the tool of a good work ethic linked to physical activity.

“I don’t go to the gym: I’m not interested in lifting weights. But I swim. I ride my bike. I stretch. I steam. I do those things more or less on a daily basis. In fact, they’ve become a borderline addiction. And, of course, doing the show is a work-out in itself: I put a lot of energy into my performance.”

And do you eat sensibly to stay in shape?

Jason admitted: “Within reason but then I’m lucky. I seem to burn a lot of fat naturally. Trouble is, you get to my age and you’re in sniper’s alley: increasingly, you’re dodging a lot of bullets. There’s a bit of arthritis here, deteriorating eyesight there. If I take off my glasses, I can’t see whether the bottle contains shampoo or conditioner!”

What about those vocal cords?

The stage and screen star said: "Although my vocals were never my strongest point back in the day, since Joseph, I have worked really hard and through 30 years of strengthening my vocal cords – they're a muscle like anything else – I've become a better singer. Rocky now plays to my strengths, less musical theatre, more edgy, a little bit rock 'n' roll. More me really!"

You’re touring a lot with the show- is that hard?

Jason replied: “On tour, I wake up a little later; there are no domestic chores to tackle – no trimming the ivy or doing the washing. And I’m a seasoned professional when it comes to locating any M&S or Waitrose.

“I do try and get home at weekends, though, and not agree to more than three or four weeks away at a stretch. But if I want to play Frank – and I do – I’ve got to travel. It comes with the territory.”

Have you got any plans for after Rocky?

Jason said: “I’ve got my Doin’ Fine 25 tour – that’s 35 concerts across the UK and Ireland. It’s a greatest hits show, a celebration of 35 years of work.”

Reflecting on his career so far, he added: “I’ve reached a point of great contentment. As long as I have my family and my health, as long as I have a good life/work balance, I’m happy. I like to think I work to live, not the other way around.”