Thousands of people from across the county and wider afield flocked to Preston over the weekend to enjoy the award-winning Lancashire Science Festival.

The University of Central Lancashire’s* free festival saw around 10,000 visitors enjoy a wide variety of hands-on activities and shows which demonstrated the fun and real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Across two school specific days and the public day, youngsters watched electrifying shows, took part in fantastic workshops, and got hands-on with amazing activities.

Popular attractions included Tyrone, Terry and Donna the dinosaurs; Look Up, which explored some of the science behind space exploration; the emergency service vehicles’ display and Chemistry Unleashed: Explosions, Reactions, and the Science Behind It All, which took youngsters on a journey into the heart of chemistry.

Returning shows, including This is Amazing Chemistry, the Bubble Science Show and the Teddy Bear’s Clinic proved big hits again.

Just one of the spectacular displays during the 11th Lancashire Science Festival. | UCLan

One of those who got hands on with fun activities on the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre showfloor was Isla.

The 10-year-old, from AKS Lytham Preparatory Independent School, took to the virtual skies piloting an aeroplane in a flight simulator.

She said: “It was really fun pressing all the buttons and having full control of a plane. It’s something I’ve never had the chance to do before and it was fantastic.”

Kennington Primary School Year 5 pupil Taheerah enjoyed looking through a telescope with volunteers from Preston and District Astronomical Society.

She commented: “I was able to see a big church with a big steeple really clearly and it was very interesting. I’ve never looked through a telescope before and this experience has made me want to do it again.”

On the public day, visitors walking up to the University's Student Centre may have encountered huge dinosaurs called Tyrone, Terry and Donna roaming University Square, roaring at children and their parents.

Lancashire Science Festival saw a few dinosaurs also pay a visit to UCLan. | UCLan

Dave and Caroline from Fulwood were surprisingly calm as one dinosaur attempted to eat their two young children, Atticus and Ivy.

Dave said: "The Lancashire Science Festival is a fantastic day out for the whole family. It's brilliant that we can all come together and see something science based. There is something for all age groups."

Visitors also had the opportunity to meet the lecturers from the University's Operating Department Practice team and get 'scrubbed up' and the instruments ready for a operation.

Kate Laskawska's family from Blackpool seemed particularly engaged. She said: "The kids were fascinated because their father is a cardiac surgeon so they've been so excited to see what their dad does at work."

It was evident that being able to get up-close and interactive made the festival a special experience for the younger visitors.

Eight-year-old Ralph, from Carr Head Primary School in Poulton-le-Fylde, said: "I have enjoyed building and even had my photo taken with an astronaut."

Lancashire Science Festival Director Dr Liz Granger added: “Our 11th festival has been a huge success with thousands of people, both young and old, engaging with a wide variety of STEM themed activities, workshops and shows across the three days.

“We’ve worked really hard to ensure the festival appealed to children of all ages and the feedback from teachers and parents has been really great. We are delighted to know so many people have been inspired by our award-winning event.”