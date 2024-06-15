Lancashire Police release new footage as search for missing convicted killer continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
64-year-old Jacqueline Chesson is currently missing from Preston and also wanted on recall to prison.
Jacqueline, who was jailed for murdering her husband at their home in South Shields in 2004, was previously seen in Preston city centre at around 11am on Tuesday.
Today, Blackpool and Preston Police have taken to social media to say they are still looking for missing Jacqueline.
As part of their ongoing enquiries, they have also released new CCTV footage of the last sighting of her, which was in Blackpool.
Jacqueline was in company with two other people at the time who the police describe as a “6ft man with brown hair, possibly the man in the image at the end of the video” and a “locally well-known female with brown hair who often wears socks with holes in and sliders and normally carries a can in her hand.”
When Jaqueline was last seen, she was wearing black clothing, a grey and black coat, black trainers and was carrying a grey shoulder bag.
Jacqueline is 5ft, slim, with short dark hair and wears glasses, and she also has links to South Shields in Tyne and Wear.
Please call 999 for immediate sightings. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 0984 of 11th June 2024.