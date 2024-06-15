Lancashire Police issue appeal following fatal collision between car and pedestrian

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Police are appealing for information and footage following a fatal collision yesterday.

Police were called to Whalley Road, Pendleton at 2.45pm to reports a blue Toyota C-HR had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a local man in his 70s, sadly died at the scene. Nobody in the Toyota was injured.

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal following a fatal collision in Pendleton. | Petra - stock.adobe.com

DS Helen Parkinson, from Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries we are asking for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which would assist our investigation to come forward. We would also like to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of a blue Toyota C-HR in Clitheroe prior to the collision.”