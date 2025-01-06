Lancashire mourns as iconic drag queen The Vivienne dies aged 32

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The drag queen and TV star The Vivienne has sadly died aged just 32.

James Lee Williams , who performed as the drag queen, won the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2019 and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

James, who was born in Wales and grew up in Liverpool, adopted the drag name The Vivienne as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

Their publicist, Simon Jones, announced the sad news on Sunday evening, writing that “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person".

The Vivienne's death has touched many people in Lancashire, with the drag queen particularly having a close relationship with Blackpool.

Speaking to us only a month ago, The Vivienne even revealed that they started their career as a drag queen in the seaside town.

They said: “I love Blackpool. Blackpool has been a huge part of my life for many years, particularly Funny Girls and having a lot of friends there, performing at the Flying Handbag. I actually had my first ever full live hour show at the Flying Handbag, and that was thanks to DJ Carmen, who kind of pushed me into doing it. She booked me for 45 minutes but I ended up doing an hour and a half, and she said ‘see, I told you you could do it’.

RuPaul's Drag Race star The Vivienne has died at the age of 32 (photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

During that same chat, The Vivienne also described Funny Girls as one of their “old haunts” and“one of the best shows in the UK”.

Following the news of their death, Funny Girls issued a statement on Instagram which read: “Probably the saddest and most shocking news we have had for a long time. A close friend of Funny Girls, The Vivienne, has sadly passed away. Our thoughts go out to all that knew Viv, and especially to her family. Rip my love 💔”

Not only did The Vivienne start their career in Blackpool, it was also the last place in which they performed as they played the legendary child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang which came to the Blackpool Winter Gardens between December 10 and December 29.

Referring to The Vivienne’s only very recent stay in Blackpool, the Bispham born actress Hayley Tamaddon took to her Instagram story last night to say: “ I cannot believe what I've just read. I am beyond shocked and saddened..

“I was only with james a couple of days ago.. making plans for dinner and seeing friends..

“My heart goes out to his family and friends.

“A life taken far to soon.

“Rest easy viv. you were the kindest soul. @thevivienne_”

Hayley later then shared a photo of herself with James in which they are both pouting at the camera.

In the caption she wrote: “Beautiful human. I am in complete shock. Such a talented kind and funny soul… I’m so glad for the time we spent together last week in Blackpool.”