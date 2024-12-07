Read our exclusive chat with the iconic drag star The Vivienne before Chitty Chitty Bang Bang arrives in Lancashire.

TV star and drag queen The Vivienne, real name James William, is playing the legendary child catcher in Chitty Chitty Bang which comes to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens between December 10 and December 29.

Ahead of their arrival in Blackpool, the Welsh born and Liverpool raised star sat down for a chat with our celebrity reporter to talk all things The Vivienne, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and of course Blackpool itself.

Take a look at what The Viv had to say below.

How are you feeling about being part of the Chitty Chitty bang bang cast?

“It’s great, especially coming from Wizard of Oz, it’s like the second iconic role in a row being able to do the child catcher. The most amazing people have played the child catcher in the past, like the legendary Paul O'Grady, Richard O'Brien, so being able to follow in their footsteps was just a dream come true, and it's just a story, I think, that everybody holds dear in their hearts. Iconic movies like Wixard of Oz, Mary Poppins, Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, they're all so ingrained in our memories and childhoods and it's lovely because it defies generations. Grandchildren have seen it, parents, grandparents, great grandparents. It's just an amazing story that we all know and love.”

The Vivienne as the Childcatcher. Credit: Becky Lee Brun | Becky Lee Brun

What attracted you to the role of the child catcher?

“I love a villain! From Wicked Witch of the West straight to the child catcher, I always love playing a villain. A lot of times they're misunderstood or just sometimes they’re pure evil. I think the child catcher is pure evil. I don't think there's any way about that. So it's just a fun character to sink your teeth into. When you think Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang, the first thing people say is ‘Oh, my Lord, the child catcher gave me nightmares, and still does to this day. So hopefully I get to give people new nightmares!”

So you're planning on playing the character scary then?

“Oh, yes, definitely. That's one thing I wanted to do because, these iconic characters, you don't want to stray too far from what people know and love, because people want to see familiarity on stage when they see a show.”

We’re used to seeing you in fabulous costumes so how does the child catcher’s rate?

“I mean, it's still pretty fabulous. The creative team let me redesign it from what it was. It's still very iconic child catcher but it's got a bigger collar and, it's really cool, these amazing boots that were made by the company that made all of Ariana’s shoes for Wicked so I feel very honored.”

The Vivienne attends RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon on May 15, 2022. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images | Getty Images

What are the rest of the cast like?

“This whole company is just absolutely amazing. We've got Adam Garcia -who is just the most amazing Caractacus Pottss and the nicest guy you could ever wish to meet- Ellie Nunn playing Truly Scrumptious, Micky Joe, and Adam Stafford playing the fantastic spies and, of course, Martin Callahan and Jenny Gayner playing the Baron and Baroness.

“They're just two most amazing comedy duos: for me, they completely steal the show, they're just hilarious and then it's great to watch them because it's something new every night that they find in the script and it's beautiful to watch and hilarious.”

And how are you feeling about bringing it to Blackpool?

“I love Blackpool. Blackpool has been a huge part of my life for many years, particularly Funny Girls and having a lot of friends there, performing at the Flying Handbag. I actually had my first ever full live hour show at the Flying Handbag, and that was thanks to DJ Carmen, who kind of pushed me into doing it. She booked me for 45 minutes but I ended up doing an hour and a half, and she said ‘see, I told you you could do it’.

“So it's going to be great to be able to take the cast to my old haunts as well. Some of the cast have never been to Funny Girls and I know they're celebrating their 30th year this year so it's going to be great to see Betty and Zoe and Cece, just showing the rest of the cast the Blackpool ropes will be nice.”

The Vivienne wants to take the Chitty cast on a night out in Funny Girls! | submit

Will it be much different for yourself performing in Blackpool as The Vivienne vs the child catcher?

“Not really because The Vivienne isn't me, it’s a character I created so this is just stepping into a different character role. I've always acted for years so it’s a nice change actually because I love Drag and I love The Vivienne, but I do love stretching my creative muscles and being able to be somebody else.”

Can you recall what the Blackpool audiences are like?

“Oh, the audiences are great. They understand showbiz, I think, and it's the Vegas of the North, isn't it? So they love a show. Having one of the best shows in the UK there - Funny Girls- they're a great audience because they know how to react and they appreciate the hard work that goes into a show. So I'm very looking forward to the Blackpool audiences seeing this spectacular production.”

You'll be in Blackpool for the run up to Christmas, will that change the way you perform, or the way you think you'll be received?

“Everyone's in such a festive spirit during the run up to Christmas so I think everyone is in a head space for joy and festivities so yeah the cast, the audience, we’ll all just be in a joyous state.”

Outside of performing, do you have any memories of visiting Blackpool as a kid?

“We'd always come up around Halloween time so I remember the Halloween shops and the joke shops in Blackpool. They were my favorite thing as a kid and I'd always get my Halloween mask from there every year. I remember one year I was Darth Maul from Star Wars, quite a left field choice, if you think of the Vivienne, you probably wouldn't think of me being Darth Maul from Star Wars. Then of course, the Pleasure Beach, which probably contributed to the fact that I’m a huge theme park geek now, so yeah, always loved Blackpool, going with friends and family to see the illuminations every year. Blackpool has given me beautiful, beautiful memories so being there for three weeks its going to be lovely.”

So are you're going to take the cast to some bars and to the Pleasure Beach?

“Well it’s not open this time of year! But I'm sure we'll find something to do. Definitely, the arcades and some fish and chips on the pier.”

What would you say to people in Lancashire to persuade them to get tickets to see you in Blackpool?

“Don’t walk, run! Honestly, it's the most magical show and if you haven't got tickets yet, please do because the audience reactions have been amazing so farr When you see the car and everything that it does, it is just amazing and I dare you not to cry!”

The fabulous Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car. | submit

Have you got anything else in the pipeline to mention?

“There's some amazing projects coming up. We've got a Christmas special of Blankety Blank and I get to play myself in an ITV comedy but I can't say what it is yet, just that it's the second series so you do the math but it was an amazing experience. I've also got a script on my desk, which,if all goes well, could be an absolute role of a lifetime. So, yeah, it's hard because you can't say what these things are but there's plenty, plenty, plenty coming!”

If you love playing a villain, can we expect to see you on a Blackpool stage again with a different mask on this time?

“Maybe, who knows! I think I want to take a side seat from a villain unless, of course, it was a panto. Maybe some more serious roles but who knows? I'd like to leave it open to see whatever comes my way.”

Any final comments for our readers?

“Theater etiquette! When you come to the theater, it's a safe space that's beautiful so just take your rubbish with you, be respectful and make sure it's an enjoyable time for everybody.

“I've been quite lucky with our amazing audiences but you see stuff in the press all the time about fights and people singing and shouting. Musical theatre is not a sing along and it can be the most distracting thing for a cast on stage if there's noises and shouts and even people singing. People have paid a lot of money to see trained singers sing very hard scores so just sit back and enjoy the show.

“And a big old tip, if you're going to bring sweets in, which I always do, go to the front of house bar, ask them for a plastic pint glass, empty the bag of sweets in the pint glass, and then no rustling, and everyone's happy!”