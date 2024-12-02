11 celebrities coming to Lancashire in December, inc Les Dennis, Adam Garcia & The Vivienne

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 13:27 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this December? Well here are all the celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From TV stars like Les Dennis, Adam Garcia and Hayley Tamaddon to top comedians like Milton Jones and even a drag queen in The Vivienne, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this December for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 11 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in December here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire on TicketMaster and Eventim.

11 celebrities coming to Lancashire in December

1. Celebs coming to Lancs

11 celebrities coming to Lancashire in December | Getty and submit

The actor/presenter is in Ghost The Musical at the Winter Gardens between December 3-7.

2. Les Dennis

The actor/presenter is in Ghost The Musical at the Winter Gardens between December 3-7. | submit

The comedian is bringing his latest show Ha!Milton to Lancaster Grand Theatre on December 5.

3. Milton Jones

The comedian is bringing his latest show Ha!Milton to Lancaster Grand Theatre on December 5. | Getty Images

The comedian is bringing her new show ‘Peacock’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on December 5.

4. Kiri Pritchard-McLean

The comedian is bringing her new show ‘Peacock’ to the Darwen Library Theatre on December 5. | Getty Images

The former Corrie star is in Cinderella at King George’s Hall between December 5 and December 31

5. Alex Bain

The former Corrie star is in Cinderella at King George’s Hall between December 5 and December 31 | Anthony Devlin/Getty Images Photo: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

The actress is in Cinderella at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between December 6 and January 5

6. Hayley Tamaddon

The actress is in Cinderella at the Blackpool Grand Theatre between December 6 and January 5 | submit

