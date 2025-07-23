Lancashire Love Island star Shakira's odds following last night's dumping

Our Lancashire Love Island hopeful is still standing strong after 38 episodes but what are Shakira Khan’s chances of winning?

22-year-old Shakira Khan from Burnley was one of 12 original islanders to enter the iconic Love Island villa last month.

The marketing exective, who also works in children’s entertainment as a Disney Princess, has had a pretty bumpy ride.

Burnley born Love Islander Shakira Khan. Inset image: Shakira with her couple partner, Conor Phillips. | ITV

Shakira was first coupled up with 23-year-old taxi driver Ben Holbrough before moving on to 30-year-old footballer Harry Cooksley.

A quick reunion with Ben was then followed by her recoupling with new islander Tai Isherwood, 23, but this only lasted a week as the Burnley beauty then found a connection with original islander Conor Phillips.

The chances that Shakira and Connor will stay coupled up until the series finale on August 4 is of course unknown but the bookies have hedged their bets as to how likely they are to walk away with the 50k cash prize...

What are Shakira’s chances of winning Love Island?

According to oddschecker.com, which collates the odds from various betting websites, Shakira and Conor’s chances of winning are 5/1.

This makes them only the fourth most likely couple to win, with the favourite being Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes on 13/8 followed by Toni Laithes and Cach Mercher on 2/1 and then Helen Ford and Harry with 4/1.

Tonight’s episode is set to shake up the villa dynamics though- and particularly Shakira and Conor’s relationship - so odds are likely to change.

In the teaser trailer for tonight’s episode, former islanders Megan Forte Clarke and Blu Chegini were seen walking back towards the villa despite being dumped earlier in the series.

24-year-old Megan could make or break Shakira and Conor’s relationship- the latter having previously been romantically linked to the Irish musical theatre performer and energy broker.