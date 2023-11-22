Lancashire family celebrates five generations of women after birth of little girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
When little Lyla-Rose Alice Ashworth was born in Blackpool Victoria Hospital three weeks ago, she became the first great great grand-daughter of 89 year old Alice Rayton, whose family members live around the Kirkham and Wesham area.
Lyla joins her mum Alice Kelso (24), grandmother Louise Kelso (45), great grandmother Brenda Atherton (70) and great great grandmother Alice.
Louise, who runs Kirkham Pre-School on Nelson Street, said: “We’re all thrilled that we now have five generations in our family.
"My grandmother Alice already has a great great grandchild but Lyla is the first girl of her generation.
"Her middle name is Alice too, so there is a continuous there.”
Mum-of-three Alice Rayton, who was born in the Ballam area of Fylde, now has two great great grandchildren, in addition to a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Little Lyla’s father is Jackson Ashworth, of Kirkham.