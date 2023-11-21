A woman delighted passers-by as she walked her pet pig down a residential road in Bispham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman was spotted walking her pet pig down Cavendish Road on Tuesday (November 21).

The friendly pig sported a smart light blue harness as it stopped for fuss from intrigued passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture taken by an onlooker shows the grey pig happily sniffing a resident as he stopped to chat with its owner.

The woman was spotted walking her pet pig down Cavendish Road

A small Pomeranian nearby seemed unperturbed by the unusual sight.

Are you the owner of the pig? We would love to talk to you and learn more about your story!

Keeping a pet pig

If you keep a pig or ‘micropig’ as a pet, you’re considered a pig keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You must follow the same traceability and welfare rules as pig farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a keeper, you’re legally responsible for the welfare of your pig. You must look after it by:

- providing it with a suitable place to live

- giving it a suitable diet

- making sure it can behave naturally and normally

- protecting it from pain, suffering, injury and disease

You must follow good hygiene and biosecurity standards to help prevent the introduction and spread of disease.

Walking a pet pig

You need to apply for a licence from APHA to walk your pig outside your home or premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You also need to provide a map of your proposed route as part of your application.

APHA may not approve your walking route if it poses a health risk, for example if it passes close to a:

- livestock market

- pig farm

- fast food restaurant

You must have your licence with you whenever you’re walking your pig, and you’ll need to renew it every year.