Lancashire celebs join top stars inc Will Poultor & Strictly icons in issuing urgent plea to government
Blackpool born actress Hayley Tamaddon and Preston born actress Kate Holderness are amongst those who have put their names to an open letter sent to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, urging him to make the upcoming National Cancer Plan for England a “turning point for cancer”.
The National Cancer Plan, which aims to tackle cancer in England, is currently being developled by the UK Goverment and once set, it will define cancer research and care for the next decade.
In the letter, Hayley and Kate - both who have starred in Coronation Stret and Emmerdale- as well as stars such as Hollywood actor Will Poultor, TV presenter Carol Vorderman and two Stricly Come Dancing legends call on Wes Streeting “to delivery real change for people affected by cancer”.
Penned by Cancer Research UK, the letter states that “nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetimes, and across England, cancer cases are increasing, patients face unacceptable waits and unequal access to treatment”.
Noting that “in 2024 alone, 74,000 people in England were not treated on time for cancer”, the letter adds “People affected by cancer deserve better. They need better”.
They are calling on Wes Streeting to ensure the National Cancer Plan will commit to thge following aims:
- diagnose more cancers earlier
- address inequalities in access to treatment
- build an NHS powered by research and innovation
- reduce smoking rates
- meet all cancer waiting times targets by July 2029.
Who else has signed it?
As well as the two Lancashire actresses, the full list of stars are:
- Radio DJ Adele Roberts, who is also the fiancee of Preston star Kate
- TV presenter Alex Brooker
- TV presenter Alison Hammond
- Paralympian Amy Conroy
- TV presenter Carol Vorderman
- Reality star Chris Hughes
- Designer Dame Zandra Rhodes
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell
- TV Doctor Dr Amir Khan
- TV Doctor DR Hilary Jones MBE
- Comedian Ellie Taylor
- Actress Jacqueline Boatswain
- YoutuberJim Chapman
- Entrepreneur Kanya King
- Strictly Come Dancing professional Katya Jones
- Media personality Katie Piper
- Actor Kola Bokinni
- Actor Larry Lamb
- The Traitors UK winner Leanne Quigley
- Sports presenter and former footballer Liam MacDevitt
- Married at First Sight host Mel Schilling
- News reader Peter Stefanovic
- Singer Self Esteem
- Actor Will Poulter
Can I sign the letter?
Yes, the open letter is available for all to sign.
You can sign Cancer Research UK’s letter using this link here.
32,635 people had done so by the time this article was written, with the goal being 35,000.
Find out more about Cancer Research UK’s latest campaigns by checking out their website or following their Instagram page.