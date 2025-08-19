Lancashire sports star Tyson Fury had an eventful day yesterday featuring both an epiphany and a big announcement.

Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury announced he was retiring from the sport back in January of this year.

His retirement has hardly meant a reprieve from the spotlight however, in fact the 37-year-old himself frequently documents the comings and goings of his life on Instagram for all 6.7 million of his followers to see.

Yesterday was no exception, with Tyson sharing two rather interesting videos whilst living out his average day in Morecambe.

The first video, filmed in Morecambe’s Asda, starts with Tyson telling the camera:“Just walking around thinking to myself yeah, from heavywieght champion of the world, from MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada, Staples Centre, T Mobile, Wembley Stadium - all that there - to walking around Asda pushing a trolley with my wife and kids.”

The camera then pans to Paris, dressed in a flowery playsuit, and their middle daughter Athena as they appear to be doing their big weekly shop, with two full size trolleys in toll.

Rather than just showing off the wonderous scenes of Asda however, the video goes on to document the epiphany that Tyson came to whilst wondering down the aisles.

L: Tyson Fury walking around Asda. R: Yelling at his camera from his Morecambe back garden | @tysonfuryon Instagram

Raving about his own humility, Tyson continued: “Some people would say its the rise and fall but considering you’re talking to the big GK, throughout my full career, I never didn’t do this.

“Even at the height of my career, I was still pushing a trolley around Asda - the same Asda that I did my first shop in when I first got married 18 years ago - I was gonna say 20 then - but 18 years ago and I’m still pushing the same trolley around the same Asda, doing the same old s***.

“So talk about staying true to yourself and never lose who the f*** you are becasue I never ever did. I always stayed true and I’m still in the same position that I was back then, just a lot f****** richer! Get up!”

Shifting gears again, the father of seven then posted another Instagram story just hours later from his Morecambe back garden.

In this, a very energetic Tyson merely wags his finger at the camera as he shouts: “I’ve got the biggest announcement of the year. Incoming. Stay tuned.”

Currently the details of this announcement have not yet been revealed but watch this space.

Despite his retirement, Tyson has had a busy time of late.

Last week he not only celebrated his 37th birthday but he also got married to wife Paris for the third time and suffered a plane scare!

Tyson has even had to fend off demands that he buy Morecambe FC in the past few weeks, although his local team have at last come to the end of their ownership saga with Panjab Warriors' completing their takeover.