Lancashire actress Lucy Fallon reveals her baby girl's name

Blackpool born actress Lucy Fallon welcomed a new addition to her family on the weekend and she has finally revealed the newborn’s name.

Lucy Fallon shared this adorable picture with her newborn girl. | lucyfallonx on Instagram

Coronation Street star Lucy, 29, announced the birth of her and partner Ryan Ledson’s second baby this week.

Sharing a photo of herself with her newborn child on Wednesday, Lucy wrote: “our teeny angel girl is here 11/1/25 x”

The baby girl is Lucy’s second child with PNE footballer Ryan, 27, as they also share a 23-month old son called Sonny.

Although the initial baby announcement did not give too much way, former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil Lucy has now at least shared her teeny angel girl’s name.

Posting a series of gorgeous pics of the newborn with herself and Ryan, Lucy wrote in the caption: “our nancy margaret ledson 🩰🫧🎀 a dream come true x “

In the comments, fans were quick to express their admiration of the couple’s chosen name.

One user wrote: “I love the name Nancy 😍”

Another said: “Oh what a beautiful photo, such a gorgeous name too 💕”

A third said: “ Oh what a beautiful name ❤️ Welcome to our crazy world Nancy 🥰”

Celebrities also commented on the post, for example fellow Blackpool born soap star Hayley Tamaddon wrote: “The cutest❤️❤️❤️”

One of Lucy’s Corrie colleagues, Julia Goulding said: “Heaven ❤️”

Another colleague, Sally Carman wrote: “Just gorgeous 💛”

Sair Khan, who has also been on the soap since 2014, commented: “Just beautiful xxx”

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox said: “Oh she’s beautiful ❤️”