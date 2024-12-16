Lancashire born actress Jenna Coleman has a brand new job lined up and it might surprise you...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

38-year-old Jenna from Blackpool is best known for her roles on various TV shows from her first role in Emmerdale between 2005-2009 to most recently The Jetty this year and so many more shows in between.

The former Arnold School headgirl will now be adding another string to her bow as her latest job takes her away from the TV screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes only a week after a TV insider told the Sun that Jenna “is likely to be taking a break from work for some time” after giving birth to her and Jamie Child’s first child in October.

What is Jenna’s new job?

Over the weekend, it was announced that Jenna will narrate the latest novel from Jojo Moyes, the award-winning and #1 New York Times best selling author behind Me Before You.

Called We All Live Here, the novel follows main character Lila, who “juggles her career as a bestselling author, the trials of parenting her two daughters, trying not to yell at her ex-husband, and considering, maybe, rediscovering her love life – all while dealing with the unexpected return of her estranged father, Gene."

The synopsis continues: "With a mix of humour and heart, We All Live Here is as uplifting as it is thought-provoking, in this contemporary story of blended family life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Jenna’s role as an audiobook narrator may seem a bit surprising, the former Victoria and The Serpent star did appear on the film adapation of Jojo’s Me Before You in 2016.

Jenna Coleman is taking a break from TV for a new narrating role. Credit: Getty | Getty Images

What has been said about Jenna’s new role?

Jojo said: "I am absolutely delighted that Jenna Coleman will be narrating We All Live Here. She brings the characters to life with vivacity, tenderness and heart, and I cannot wait for listeners to experience the warmth and humour of the Kennedy family through her. She embodies the spirit of the story perfectly."

James Keyte, head of audio content at Penguin Random House Audio, added: "When Jojo and I first discussed voices for We All Live Here, we both knew that Jenna Coleman would be the perfect narrator to tell Lila’s story, and we were thrilled that she agreed. Jenna’s performance is elegant, rich and nuanced, and she brings this wonderful book to life brilliantly."

Jenna herself has not said anything about her latest role, but she did retweet the original story about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Series 22 of Strictly Come Dancing is officially over and it did not disappoint

When is the book out?

The audiobook of We All Live Here will be available on Audible, Spotify and other audiobook retailers on February 11 2025.

It is however available to pre-order now.

You can keep up to date with the latest Jojo Moyes news by following her Instagram.