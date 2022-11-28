The new Klass Clothing ladies fashion store is open at the Affinity Lancashire site in Fleetwood in December.

The older store first opened on the retail site around five years and proved a success.

But that part of Affinity, previously known as Freeport, is being re-designed to make way for a proposed new garden centre.

It means that after the existing Klass store closes on Tuesday December 6, the new one will open the same day, before a grand launch on Friday December 9.

Fleetwood's Affinity retail park is to get a new Klass Clothing store

There will be balloons, banners and even a scratch card promotion offering a variety of discounts on purchases – up to 50 per cent for the top prize.

A spokesman for Klass said: “Although it is only a few yards from our existing outlet, we are classing this as a brand new store.

"All the fixtures and fittings will be new and the lay out will be completely different.

"The staff from the current store will remain in place for the new shop.”

There are seven members of staff at the current store, all of whim will transfer over to the new premises.

Klass has been retailing for more than 30 years and its headquarters are based in Rochdale.

A fashion retailer and clothing manufacturer, the chain now has more than 160 stores, including standalone and concessions, throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Its stores sell contemporary, modern dresses, tops, blouses, knitwear, cardigans, coats and jackets, among other items, in a wide range of sizes.