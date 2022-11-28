Klass Clothing to open new store in Fleetwood's Affinity retail park - yards from its older store
Ladies fashion chain Klass Clothing is opening a gleaming new store on Fleetwood’s Affinity retail park – yards from its existing outlet which is due to close.
The older store first opened on the retail site around five years and proved a success.
But that part of Affinity, previously known as Freeport, is being re-designed to make way for a proposed new garden centre.
It means that after the existing Klass store closes on Tuesday December 6, the new one will open the same day, before a grand launch on Friday December 9.
There will be balloons, banners and even a scratch card promotion offering a variety of discounts on purchases – up to 50 per cent for the top prize.
A spokesman for Klass said: “Although it is only a few yards from our existing outlet, we are classing this as a brand new store.
"All the fixtures and fittings will be new and the lay out will be completely different.
"The staff from the current store will remain in place for the new shop.”
There are seven members of staff at the current store, all of whim will transfer over to the new premises.
Klass has been retailing for more than 30 years and its headquarters are based in Rochdale.
A fashion retailer and clothing manufacturer, the chain now has more than 160 stores, including standalone and concessions, throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.
Its stores sell contemporary, modern dresses, tops, blouses, knitwear, cardigans, coats and jackets, among other items, in a wide range of sizes.
There is also a smaller Klass outlet at the Burnside Garden Centre in Thornton.