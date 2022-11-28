A cosy new football-free cocktail bar has opened at the Armfield Club. We take a first look inside La Cosa Nostra on Bloomfield Road.

It’s aimed at people who want a quieter drink away from the ‘rowdy' atmosphere of the Blackpool FC supporters’ club.

It was part of the club that was being used as storage.

Sean Roberts, who co-owns the Armfield Club, said: “We wanted this to cater for the girlfriends and anyone who wants to get away from the rowdy football lads. It’s a bit more of a classy feel, with cocktails and gin.

To make bookings for baby showers, hen party’s or other events contact the bar on 07432 222107

Undefined: readMore

1. La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club. Pictured is co-owner Dave Osment. La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club. Pictured is co-owner Dave Osment. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club La Cosa Nostra at The Armfield Club Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales