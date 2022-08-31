Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Young was only eight when his mum Ruth was admitted to Trinity Hospice in December 2018.

She was in the hospice for a week, when staff pulled out all the stops to create as many special memories as possible.

With their help, the pair were able to enjoy a movie night with pizza, and celebrated their last Christmas before she died on December 22 that same year.

Daniel Young is taking part in Blackpool Night Run on his 12th birthday in memory of his mum, Ruth Young, who was cared for at Trinity Hospice

Daniel says he remembers how comfortable his mum was in the hospice’s care, and has vowed to raise as much as he can in her memory through Blackpool Night Run.

The event takes place on the promenade along the Illuminations tonight in aid of the Bispham-based hospice.

Daniel said: “I set a target of £500 and at the moment have £3,260 on my JustGiving page.

"I can’t believe it, but I want to raise more!

Ruth Young, who was cared for at Trinity Hospice after being diagnosed with bowel cancer

“Mum was so comfortable as soon as she came into the hospice. I remember it was a Sunday, and everything just seemed so calm.

"We could just relax and spend time together.

“Thanks to the staff there, I made so many memories that I treasure from our last week. That’s why I want to do whatever I can to support them after they did so much for me and mum.”

Daniel Young with Daniella Beggiora and her son, Isaac, who are taking part in Blackpool Night Run with him

Daniel, who goes to Sedbergh Preparatory School, said he’d always been thinking of how to raise money for Trinity, and saw this year’s Night Run was on his twelfth birthday.

He said he saw it as a sign to take part.

Daniella Beggiora, who now looks after Daniel, said: “What Daniel is doing is incredible. What 12-year-old gives up their birthday to take part in a charity run? We’re so proud.

“Myself and my son, Isaac, will be running with him – although he’ll probably be far in front of us – and we’ll be joined by friends too, all taking part in Ruth’s memory. It will be a really special night.

“Daniel has coped so well after losing his mum, and we’re so grateful for everything Trinity did for him and Ruth. It’s just such a wonderful, nurturing place that was completely different to what I imagined a hospice would be and we’ll do all we can to support it for as long as we can.”