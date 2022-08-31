Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s all you need to know about the event.

What is Blackpool Night Run?

Blackpool Night Run is a 7.5k route from Blackpool Tower to Red Bank Road and back which is held in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Blackpool Night Run in 2021. Pic by David Bradbury

The event has become a firm favourite and one of the largest events organised by Bispham-based Trinity Hospice, giving runners a free Night Run t-shirt and a well-deserved medal as they cross the finish line.

When and where will it take place?

The promenade will be closed to traffic as runners take on the 7.5k route from Blackpool Tower to Red Bank Road and back.

The event starts at 8.30pm tonight (Wednesday, August 31).

Can I still sign up to take part?

You’ll be pleased to hear you can sign up on the night.

Head to the Info Point on the Tower Headland from 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Entry is free but runners are asked to collect sponsorship or make a donation to Brian House Children’s Hospice on registering. Both cash and card will be accepted.

What does Trinity Hospice say?

Blackpool Night Run is held just days before the Illuminations Switch-On, which will take place on Friday, September 2.

Kayleigh Penn, Trinity Hospice events manager, said: “We launched Blackpool Night Run in 2019 and were amazed at how many people took part and raised money for Brian House.

“Sadly, we were unable to hold the event in 2020 due to Covid regulations, but came back with a bang last year. Over the two events, Night Run has raised a massive £135,000.

“We’re really looking forward to this year’s event later this month, and hope as many people as possible join us for this unique way to see the famous lights of Blackpool while raising money so that our specialist children’s hospice can be there for every life-limited child who needs us on the Fylde coast, and their family.”

