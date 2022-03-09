Katrina Kelly raised more than £3,000 with her 222 Challenge on her birthday - running 22.2km, doing 222 press-ups and clocking up 222km of an exercise bike, all in the space of 12 hours.The 25-year-old was inspired by the special date - 22.02.2022 - and decided to divide the funds raised evenly between Wesley’s Cafe and Larder and the Connect Community Choir, both based in St Annes.She set an initial target of £1,200 which was quickly smashed, as was a second of £1,500 and even a third target, appropriately £2,222, was left behind.

In the end, the grand total raised was £3,004 and Wesley’s founder Paul Caddy was delighted to be presented with a cheque for his charity’s share of £1,502 at a ceremony at its base adjacent to the Church Road Methodist Church in St Annes.“This will make a huge difference to so many people,” said Paul, who founded Wesley’s, which is effectively a foodbank open to everyone, five years ago and has seen it grow to a five-days-a-week operation with some 30 volunteers.“It’s the biggest single donation we’ve ever received and will be enough to stock our larder twice over - that’s enough food to feed 1,000 people.“All credit to Katrina for a wonderful effort - we are so grateful.”Katrina, an education social worker who lives in Fairhaven, said she had been “blown away” by the support she had received and was thrilled to have raised so much.“They are two great causes and I really wanted to help but never dared imagine such a total,” she said.“I’m just so grateful for everyone’s support - the venues on the day, St Annes YMCA for use of the exercise bike, my friends and family and everyone who came along to cheer me on and of course all the people who donated. It really is so much appreciated.”The cheque for the other half of the money raised is set to be presented to the Connect Community Choir at a later date.