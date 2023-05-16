The UK’s biggest selling classical artist of the 21st century will head to the grounds of historic Lytham Hall on Sunday, August 27.

She will be joined by West End star Danny Mac, Broadway and West End favourite John Owen-Jones and other critically acclaimed West End performers and tickets go on sale on Friday, May 19.

Last Night of The Proms is presented by Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor and follows the success of previous Proms concerts over the last two years.

Katherine Jenkins

They have seen more than £200,000 donated to the continued restoration of Lytham Hall and all money raised from Katherine’s concert will also be gifted to the Grade 1 listed venue.

Return to Lytham

The event will mark a return to for Katherine who last headlined the original Lytham Proms on Lytham Green in 2011.

Tenor John Owen-Jones

She said: “There’s something very special about a Proms concert. They are always such wonderful events and I am looking forward to returning to Lytham in a whole new setting.”

Katherine officially became the world’s most successful classical singer after she was crowned ‘The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century’ by Classic FM.

She has smashed the record books achieving 14 Number 1 albums and performed for thousands of serving British troops overseas as well as Popes, Presidents and Princes in a 20-year career.

The year 2022 was an emotional one for Katherine, having been invited to sing ‘We’ll Meet Again’ at Dame Vera Lynn’s memorial service.

West End star Danny Mac.

She also played a key role performing for the late Queen Elizabeth II in her Platinum Jubilee concert and in September, following the death of The Queen, Katherine was selected to be the first artist to record ‘God Save The King’ for King Charles III.

A bill packed with stars

Katherine will be joined by special guests Danny Mac and John Owen-Jones as well as featuring Louise Dearman (Wicked), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) and Classical Brit nominee Georgi Mottram.

Danny Mac has starred in countless musicals in the West End and across the UK, while John Owen-Jones is a record-breaking West End and Broadway actor and singer who appeared as special guest alongside fellow tenor and headliner Alfie Boe at last year’s Proms concert.

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Katherine back to Lytham. Our Last Night of the Proms concert is always an exciting occasion and for the last two years we have enjoyed staging this event in the wonderful surroundings of Lytham Hall.”

Hall’s delight

Lytham Hall is managed by Heritage Trust North West and all profits from the concert will be used for further restoration and projects at the venue.

General manager Peter Anthony said: “We are absolutely delighted that once again Lytham Festival is bringing another world-renowned artist to our magnificent Lytham Hall.

“The money raised with the two previous Last Night of the Proms concerts has been incredible and is a great boost to support our ongoing projects. We now look forward to welcoming Katherine Jenkins for what will be a truly wonderful evening.”