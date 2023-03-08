£53,000 cash boost for Hall restoration thanks to Lytham Proms starring Alfie Boe
Lytham Hall will benefit from a cash boost of more than £52,000 thanks to the Lytham Proms concert which saw more than 4,000 people fill the grounds of the Grade 1 listed mansion.
Star tenor Alfie Boe drew a huge crowd as he headlined the show next to the historic Hall last summer.
Now concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor have presented Lytham Hall bosses with a cheque for £52,824 raised from the concert, which will be used towards the continued restoration of Lytham Hall and its beautiful parkland.
Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “Everyone who works and volunteers at Lytham Hall is thrilled to receive this incredible donation from Cuffe and Taylor.“Our trustees and the entire team at the Hall cannot thank Cuffe and Taylor enough for their generosity.”
The one-day Lytham Proms concert with Alfie Boe marked the second such event hosted by Cuffe and Taylor at Lytham Hall following the successful six-day WonderHall music festival in 2021, when £153,000 was donated to the Hall.
Since WonderHall, Cuffe and Taylor’s donations have enabled work on a number of ongoing projects at Lytham Hall including roofing work on the Hall’s main gatehouses, redecoration and repair to several of the main rooms of the hall and extensive electrical works.
The additional cash boost will now be used for continuing projects within the Hall and surrounding estate.
Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor said: “As a company with its foundations firmly set in Lytham everyone knows how much the town and the surrounding area means to us.
“It is an absolute pleasure to be able to give back to the community and our Lytham Proms concert at Lytham Hall enables us to do just that.
“Lytham Hall is a magnificent gemstone in the crown of the Fylde coast and we look forward to returning with Lytham Proms this summer when we hope to raise many thousands of pounds once again for this beautiful venue.”
More information on Lytham Proms 2023 will be announced soon.