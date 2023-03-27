Karen’s is renowned for its rude service and brave customers at the Blackpool version can expect a full menu with “In your face” burgers, sweet treats, thick shakes and the Karen-inspired cocktail menu. Vegetarians, vegans and non alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it. Whatever you do, don’t ask for a refund.

Karen's Diner will be popping up in the resort from June 4 until July 16 at Tiffany’s Hotel, North Promenade and as an appetiser, here are the no-holds-barred answers from Karen’s management to some key questions about the phenomenon which started in Australia in 2021 and has since spread to the UK as well as the USA, New Zealand and Indonesia.

Don't expect a warm welcome from the staff at Karen's Diner

What's on the menu?

Get served what you deserve at Karen's Diner. If it's good enough for Eddie Hall to Davina McCall, from Kerry Katona to Denise van Outen, it's good enough for you.

Do I need to book?

For crying out loud, how many times. Get your act together, obviously you need to book. One ticket per person, don't be tight.

Karen's Diner prides itself on rude service.

Are kids allowed?

We hate to see the selfish little ones coming through the doors, but yes, they're allowed. Preferably before 5pm and keep them under control. If one starts screeching, manage the noise or leave. Oh, and if you're worried about us being nice to them you're probably better off staying home.

Can I book for a group?

There's nothing we love more than a bunch of Karens. We don't offer group discounts (who do you think you are?) so just make your booking online like everyone else.

Do you cater for dietary requirements?

Karen does, but she's not happy about it. If your name is Karen and you are ordering a vegan burger, you must be a brave, brave woman (that or stupid). All eyes are on you.

Although we love to see some Karens, everywhere has rules these days (duh) so either follow them or shut up and get out.

More details at www.karensontour.co.uk/rules

