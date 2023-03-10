“Once you’re in a Karen’s”, said Ryan Blackburn, Managing Director of Karen’s On Tour, “you’ll not be thinking about strikes, Brexit or the cost of living, you’ll just be wanting to survive!”

The diner, which prides itself on having the worst service in the world as part of its immersive experience, is heading to Blackpool on its mission to be rude to as many people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to it’s own PR team, they guarantee the worst service in Europe whilst ensuring that the New York style food is great. The company behind Karen’s Diners currently has multiple stores across Australia, the UK and America, including Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Birmingham (Grand Central), Manchester and Sheffield. Currently, scheduled cities include Isle of Man, Edinbugh, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Newcastle, Southampton, Bournemouth, Brighton to name a few.. but next up is Blackpool.

Karen's Diner

“Customers would need to expect plenty of sass, great food, and a sprinkle of bad attitude”, said Ryan ,”so don’t expect special treatment as it’s all about Karen, and she won’t be taking any nonsense! All will be able to have fun and wind the staff up to unleash their inner Karen and see their full Karen potential”.

Essential information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brave customers at Blackpool’s Karen’s can expect a full menu with “In your face” burgers, sweet treats, thick shakes and the Karen inspired cocktail menu. Vegetarians, vegans and non alcoholics will all be catered for but don’t expect Karen to be happy about it. And whatever you do, don’t ask for a refund.

Karen's Diner will be popping up in Blackpool from June 4 until July 16 2023 at 250-262 Promenade, 13-21 Seel Street, Blackpool, FY1 1SA. Children are permitted, ideally before 5pm, but the experience is not for the faint-hearted. Groups also welcome. Booking essential https://www.karensontour.co.uk Tickets from £20 to £44.

Karen's Diner

What is the meaning of the Karen MEME?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad