Karaoke singers at The Steamer pub in Fleetwood raise £5k for Trinity Hospice
Karaoke sessions at a Fleetwood pub have hit just the right note by raising £5,000 for Trinity Hospice.
Pals Eddie Peek and Colin Rockett set up the sessions at The Steamer pub, on Queens Terrace, in 2019 because they love singing their favourite songs.
But they also decided to set up a collecting bucket to raise a few pounds for a good cause, not realising they would stump up as much as £5,000.
The sessions were stalled for a time by the Covid pandemic, but now take place twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons from noon until 3pm and have been proving popular.
Most Popular
-
1
New Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet set to open this Saturday in former eyesore premises in Fleetwood
-
2
Manchester United snap up nine-year-old Kirkham football prospect and Liverpool fan Miley Whiteside
-
3
St Anne's Music Festival: Free event set to rock Ashton Gardens over three days this Bank Holiday weekend
-
4
Crash closes Kirkham Road in Freckleton after motorcyclist suffers 'serious leg injury’
-
5
Blackpool Police and RNLI called to help three people out of the sea back to back last night
Pub landlord Syd Little, one half of famous comedy duo Little and Large, is supportive of the sessions and says they are always and lively and fun.
Read More
On Tuesday this week (August 23) Eddie and Colin handed over a giant cheque to Trinity representative Janet Atkins.
Eddie, 70, said: “We started it three years just as a bit of fun.
"We loved listening to our favourite songs on the jukebox, Country and Western tunes and hits from the 1960s and 70s, but it was costing us a fortune so we decided to do this instead!
"Unfortunately Covid got in the way for a time, but now we’re able to run it twice a week.
"We’ve got some of the younger ones taking part as well and they sing the things they like, so everyone’s a winner.
"We never expected to raise this much money we’re delighted to have helped a good cause.”
Janet Atkins, corporate partnerships manager for Trinity Hospice and Brian House, said: “It was lovely to meet the members of the group and personally thank them for what they’ve done.
"It’s amazing just how much money something like this can bring in and it’s lovely to think that the karaoke is offering friendship and support to people in the community.
“Support like this is vital to Trinity – it costs ten million pounds a year to run the two hospices and although we get some funding support, we still have to find six million a year, so we’re really grateful to this group at The Steamer.”
Syd Little said: “We love these sessions, they’re great fun and bring everyone together – and they’ve helped a really good cause.”