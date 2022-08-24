Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pals Eddie Peek and Colin Rockett set up the sessions at The Steamer pub, on Queens Terrace, in 2019 because they love singing their favourite songs.

But they also decided to set up a collecting bucket to raise a few pounds for a good cause, not realising they would stump up as much as £5,000.

The sessions were stalled for a time by the Covid pandemic, but now take place twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons from noon until 3pm and have been proving popular.

(l-r) Colin Rockett, Sheree Little, Janet Atkins, Eddie Peek and Syd Little hand over a cheque to Trinity Hospice at the Steamer pub in Fleetwood where a karaoke group, which runs sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays, with a bucket collection, has raised an impressive £5,000 for Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pub landlord Syd Little, one half of famous comedy duo Little and Large, is supportive of the sessions and says they are always and lively and fun.

On Tuesday this week (August 23) Eddie and Colin handed over a giant cheque to Trinity representative Janet Atkins.

Eddie, 70, said: “We started it three years just as a bit of fun.

Landlord of the Steamer pub in Fleetwood Syd Little gives a speech where a karaoke group, which runs sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays, with a bucket collection, has raised an impressive £5,000 for Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"We loved listening to our favourite songs on the jukebox, Country and Western tunes and hits from the 1960s and 70s, but it was costing us a fortune so we decided to do this instead!

"Unfortunately Covid got in the way for a time, but now we’re able to run it twice a week.

"We’ve got some of the younger ones taking part as well and they sing the things they like, so everyone’s a winner.

"We never expected to raise this much money we’re delighted to have helped a good cause.”

Janet Atkins from Trinity Hospice gives a speech of thanks at The Steamer Pub in Fleetwood after a karaoke group, which runs sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays, with a bucket collection, has raised an impressive £5,000 for Trinity Hospice. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Janet Atkins, corporate partnerships manager for Trinity Hospice and Brian House, said: “It was lovely to meet the members of the group and personally thank them for what they’ve done.

"It’s amazing just how much money something like this can bring in and it’s lovely to think that the karaoke is offering friendship and support to people in the community.

“Support like this is vital to Trinity – it costs ten million pounds a year to run the two hospices and although we get some funding support, we still have to find six million a year, so we’re really grateful to this group at The Steamer.”

Syd Little said: “We love these sessions, they’re great fun and bring everyone together – and they’ve helped a really good cause.”