The Ex-Catalogue Outlet, to open on Lord Street, Fleetwood, this Saturday (August 27) has been re-painted and transformed up after the former Store Twenty One premises was an eyesore for years.

Gareth Robb, 33, took over the lease of the former Store Twenty One premises on Lord Street in September last year and almost a year later will now open his Ex-Catalogue Discount Outlet there this Saturday (August 27).

It has been a frustrating wait for the businessman, who has other stores in Blackpool’s Hounds Hill Centre and The Crescent in Cleveleys, similarly selling clothes, bedding, furniture and items for the home.

He initially planned to open the store in February and then in June, but difficulties with the electricity supply has meant a long delay.

The former Store Twenty One on Lord Street became a major eyesore

For residents in Fleetwood, the new store has come as a huge relief as the building, the biggest retail unit in the town centre, was closed for six years and became the town’s worst eyesore.

At one time, until 1986, the building housed Fleetwood’s prestigeous Marks & Spencer store, considered to be the jewel in Lord Street’s crown.

When M&S pulled out, many people in the town believed it was the start of the high street’s decline.

Young entrepreneur Gareth Robb previously Cash 4 Clothes on Regent Road, Blackpool.

Mr Robb, who lives in Thornton but grew up in Fleetwood, said: “I can’t wait to get the doors open on Saturday and welcome our first customers.

"It has been really hard having all these delays because of the situation with the electrics.

"We’ll be selling everything here, clothes, furniture and things for the home, all at discounts rates.

"The irony is that most of our stock has originally come from Marks and Spencer!

"I’m too young to remember the original store here but people tell me about it and I know they are pleased to finally get a shop back in here.

"It’s been a while but it’s finally happening.”

Mr Robb says the enterprise has created almost 20 new jobs.

He says the enterprise has benefited from a Wyre Council regeneration grant of up to £25,000 and a further £15,000 will be spent by the business, with much of the money being used on internal and external regeneration work.

The building, owned by a Salford-based faith charity, has been smartly re-painted since Mr Robb took over the lease.

Up until 2016 it had been home to a Store Twenty One homeware and gifts branch, and before that there was a Hitchens discount outlet on the site.

But after Store Twenty One closed its condition began to deteriorate, with smashed windows and untidy boards.

It became something of a health and safety concern when a rusty metal sign crashed to the pavement below in 2018 and a year later the area had to be cordoned off when an open window was seen swinging about in high winds.

There was also concern when a large, £3million cannabis farm was discovered there and two Vietnamese men on the premises were found to be victims of modern slavery.

Councillors became involved and spoke of their frustration that it was letting the town down.