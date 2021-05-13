Junior football clubs in poignant clap tribute to Jordan

The BJFF players pay tribute to youngster Jordan Banks (Picture by Dave Nelson)

Nine-year-old Jordan tragically died after he was struck by lightning on Tuesday evening while having a coaching session on playing fields at Common Edge.

The footy-mad youngster played for Clifton Rangers Junior Football Club's Under 9s team.

This evening there have been several tributes, including one organised by Bispham Juniors Football Federation (BJFF) at Unity Academy, where they train, and another at Fishers Fields involving South Shore based youngsters.

Liverpool players turn out in the special tops paying tribute to Jordan

Craig Ward, chairman of BJFF, said: "A lot of the young footballers across Blackpool, especially the Under 9s groups, will have played against Jordan and some would have known him quite well.

"The tragic occurrence has touched so many across our communities and we thought it was fitting to pay tribute tonight.

"On previous occasions they would have been rivals on a football pitch, but when something like this happens all these young football players are united in how they feel."

Also tonight, Liverpool FC players paid their own tribute to Jordan, who was a huge fan of the Reds.

The Liverpool players turned out in grey tops bearing Jordan's name and the number 7 on the back, as they trained for tonight's match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Earlier this year Jordan received a heart-warming message from Reds vice-captain James Milner after he run a marathon in honour of a close family member who died in 2018.